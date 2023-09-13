Regurgitator to headline Badlands Bar ‘Closing Down Sale’ weekender

After revealing in July that they would sadly be closing down at the end of the year, Badlands Bar is set to go out on a high with a Closing Down Sale weekender.

Brisbane electro-punks Regurgitator will headline two nights of festivities at the Perth venue on Saturday, November 25 and Sunday, November 26.

Regurgitator were recently in WA celebrating 25 years of their landmark album Unit at Metropolis Fremantle. In the time between visits, Regurgitator will have performed in the red hot centre of Mparntwe in September; followed by stadium scale adventures with Weezer and KISS in October.

Regurgitator will be joined by local Casio pop wunderkinds Turnstyle on the Saturday night, who will perform fresh off the release of their new album Citizen’s Handbook; while Freo post-punks Last Quokka will also hit the stage armed with new album Red Dirt from earlier this year.

Turnstyle will be back again the following night, along with Grunge Barbie and Dead Tooth Hottie.

The Closing Down Sale gigs join a stack of Badlands Bar’s final shows lined up in the coming months, including Electric Eye Heavy Fest, Magic Dirt and more. The venue is expected to close its doors for good by Christmas.

Badlands Bar’s Closing Down Sale goes down on Saturday, November 25 and Sunday, November 26, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets, head to badlands.bar/events/

