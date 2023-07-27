Electric Eye Heavy Fest to unleash metal mayhem at Badlands Bar

Electric Eye Heavy Fest will unleash heavy metal mayhem at Badlands Bar on Saturday, September 23.

Co-headlined by Perth’s premier progressive act Chaos Divine and Melbourne’s very own melodic-death outfit Orpheus Omega, the festival brings together a line-up that encompasses a mixture of new, up-and-coming bands and well established acts.

Presented by JV Photo and Film, a passionate music photographer and supporter of the Perth music scene, Electric Eye Heavy Fest showcases the many sub-genres of heavy music, from the classic to the extreme.

Check out the full line-up below:

Chaos Divine (pictured top left)

Oprheus Omega (VIC) (pictured bottom left)

Crypt Crawler

Remission

Woewarden

Psychonaut

Mage (pictured bottom right)

Gloam

Neomantra

Primrose Path (pictured top right)



Electric Eye Heavy Fest goes down at Badlands Bar on Saturday, September 23, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets, head to badlandsbar.oztix.com.au

