Acoustic Nocturne: An evening of folk, roots, Americana and more

Acoustic Nocturne will bring together some of Perth’s brightest talent for an evening of folk, roots, Americana and more at Lyric’s Underground on Sunday, July 30.

Helen Townsend has carved out a reputation for edgy Americana music that pushes the genre from roots-rock through blues and country to folk. Her debut album which scored her multiple awards and nominations including winning the WA country music award for Best Emerging Artist.

Clandestine are led by Kalamunda singer-songwriter Sian Johanna, who writes melodic tales that encompass a mix of grit and heart. Coming off the back of their recently released EP Colour By Numbers, Clandestine supported Dave Graney on the Perth leg of his most recent national tour.

In a meeting of self-taught and formally trained backgrounds the Hardey McMurrick Kind blend folk, jazz, blues and roots. They have played alongside Rory McLeod at Fairbridge Festival, have been featured at the Albany Harbour Concerts and have played the Illawarra and Maleny music festivals on the east coast.

Acoustic Nocturne goes down at Lyric’s Underground on Sunday, July 30, 2023. For more info, head to the Facebook event page.

