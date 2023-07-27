Tangled Thoughts of Leaving to launch their epic new album ‘Oscillating Forest’

Perth post rock act Tangled Thoughts of Leaving will launch their new album Oscillating Forest with a live show at The Rechabite on Friday, August 18.

The four-piece will be joined on the night by special guests Selfless Orchestra and Yomi Ship.

Inspired by the sounds, intensity, emotion and life-cycles of the bush of the south-west of Australia, Oscillating Forest is described as a reconstruction of these harsh and varied landscapes in audio form. It will be Tangled’s first full-length studio album since No Tether came out in 2018.

A limited supply of Oscillating Forest LPs on smoke and splatter vinyl will be available at The Rechabite on the night.

Tangled Thoughts of Leaving launch their new album Oscillating Forest at The Rechabite on Friday, August 18, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets, head to megatix.com.au

