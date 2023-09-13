Graham Nash celebrates 60 years of music with Australian headline tour

Legendary artist Graham Nash, founding member of both The Hollies and Crosby, Stills and Nash (CSN), is heading our way on his first solo headline tour of Australia and New Zealand, playing His Majesty’s Theatre on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

In support of his new album Now, released in May 2023, Nash’s tour follows on from sold-out shows in the US and UK where he performed songs from across his sixty-year career. Nash will be joined on stage by his long-time musical partners, Shane Fontayne (guitar and vocals) and Todd Caldwell (keyboards and vocals).

Nash is a Grammy Award-winning artist, and a two-time inductee into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, for his work with CSN and his work as a solo artist.

Graham Nash plays His Majesty’s Theatre on Saturday, March 16, 2024. Tickets are on sale Thursday, September 14 from www.davidroywilliams.com

