Mudvayne and Coal Chamber join forces for co-headline tour

American heavy metal acts Mudvayne and Coal Chamber will join forces for an Australian co-headline tour this summer. The tour hits Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide before finishing off with a date at Perth’s Metro City on Wednesday, February 21.

Mudvayne have sold more than six million albums worldwide with 3 Platinum albums in Australia alone. The Illinois band unleashed their debut album L.D. 50 in 2000, with the jaw dropping video for Dig and mind bending groove of Death Blooms creating legions of fans across the world. After a decade-plus hiatus Mudvayne reunited in 2021 returning to a catalogue seamlessly blending death metal, jazz, fusion, progressive rock, and world music.

Coal Chamber were one of the first bands to weave detuned guitars, noisy textures, white knuckle intensity, hardcore punk, and hip hop like they were always meant to be. Bridging the gap between heavy metal power and industrial groove at an infectious tempo, their self titled debut delivered the classics, Loco, Sway, Big Truck, and Oddity and was included in Kerrang! Magazine’s ‘Greatest Nu-Metal Albums of All Time.’

Mudvayne and Coal Chamber play Metro City on Wednesday, February 21, 2024. Tickets are on sale Thursday, September 14 from arep.co/p/mudvayne-perth

