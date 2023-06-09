Turnstyle annnounce surprise fifth album and launch show

Perth four-piece Turnstyle will celebrate the launch of their fifth album Citizen’s Handbook with a live performance at Lyric’s Underground on Saturday, September 9. It will be the first time they have hit the stage since they joined Custard on their WA tour in April 2022.

A decade into their permanent reunion – a tenure exceeding their original 1995-2002 existence – the ‘guitar-vs-Casio wunderkinds’ will be playing selections from the album along with fan favourites Spray Water on the Stereo, Novak’s Plan, I’m a Bus, Purple Crown and recent gems.

Citizen’s Handbook was recorded in-house by Adem K at his Future Ranch studio with fellow band members PJ, GMC and Dean J Davies. The album’s first single, We Ran with the Pack, was recorded during the pandemic and released in 2021, with the rest of the album recorded throughout 2022.

“We took a less is more approach,” Adem K said. “Keeping the production quick and dirty to some extent, because of the pandemic and life in general. Drum machines were used more predominantly, much like our first record.”

Turnstyle launch of their fifth album Citizen’s Handbook at Lyric’s Underground on Saturday, September 9, 20923. For more info and to buy tickets, head to tickets.oztix.com.au

