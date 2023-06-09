Perth artist Any Girl launches new single ‘Into the Black’

Perth’s Any Girl will launch her new single Into The Black at El Grotto on Friday, July 14.

It will be the first ever Any Girl live show for the artist, formerly known as Reija Lee, with special support from Little Guilt and Spacedive. The show is also set to feature cameo performance from a ‘secret artist.’ Any Girl shared a hint about this one on the event page: “it rhymes with Shmockshwone.”

There will also be an alternative DJ set from a Deadwe!ght Heavyweight along with a custom light installation from Beamhacker, fresh off the back of Vivid Sydney.

Every ticket purchase will put you in the running to win a Rusty x Any Girl wardrobe pack consisting of: a full Rusty outfit lovingly curated by Any Girl; a one of a kind Any Girl x Rusty collab t-shirt, and an Any Girl logo tee.

Any Girl’s Into the Black single launch goes down at El Grotto on Friday, July 14, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets, head to tickets.oztix.com.au

