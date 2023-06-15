Sly Withers-curated festival Sidefest returns bigger and better in 2023

Sly Withers, the locally-grown band behind the two ARIA Top 10, triple j Feature Albums Gardens and Overgrown, have announced the return of Sidefest in 2023.

Presented by and curated by Sly Withers, Sidequest, and Select Music, it’s set to be the biggest Sidefest yet.

Following a sell-out festival in Perth last year, Sidefest will now take place in two cities, with the addition of a Brisbane event alongside the Fremantle festival. The WA leg will take place at Freo.Social on Saturday, August 19, and Sunday, August 20.

Adding international acts for the first time, the line-up boasts American emo band Tigers Jaw and the dynamic punk rockers Drug Church, as well as LA-based Australian Daz & the Demons, the new project from Kisschasy’s Daz Cordeaux. Joining them on the line-up are some of Australia’s most exciting acts, including Teenage Joans, Bugs, The Buoys, Bec Stevens, Suzi, Aleksiah, Ursula, Mal de Mer, Mikayla Pasterfield, Smol Fish, Ratking, Foothead and more.

The festival will also feature acoustic performances by Beddy Rays, Adam Newling, Sly Withers and Tigers Jaw, as well as some all-star locals in each city.

“We’re incredibly excited to bring together such a fun lineup of bands for Sidefest,” said Sly Withers’ co-frontman Sam Blitvich. ” It’s a dream come true to curate this special event with both new and old friends, and we’re particularly stoked to bring Sidefest to Brisbane this year too. Brisbane has always been so good to us!”



Jono Mata, the other co-frontman of Sly Withers, added, “Sidefest continues to build a thriving community of bands and friends who come together to celebrate and support each other’s achievements. It’s a testament to the power of music and the connections it creates. We’re proud to create a space where artists can showcase their talents and fans can experience the magic of a strong and thriving live music community.”

Sidefest hits Freo.Social on Saturday, August 19 and Sunday, August 20, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets, head to moshtix.com.au

