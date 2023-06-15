Dive into the enchanting outdoor spectacle immersive ‘Fever Dream’

Breathtaking outdoor spectacle Fever Dream lands in Perth at Langley Park next weekend for two free workshops and performances on Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25.

This enchanting, interactive, and immersive experience for all ages comes to Perth for the first time presented by renowned puppetry company Curious Legends from Newcastle, who are calling out for volunteers to be part of their performance.

Fever Dream will feature a large-scale outdoor production of Giant Illuminated Puppets, including an astonishing 10-meter-long stingray, soaring aerial creations, and the majestic five-metre-tall river spirit, all glowing with thousands of LED lights.

There will also be the chance to become a Sea Creature for the night in Free Interactive Workshops, where talented artists will lead a free two-hour workshop to create a handheld stingray to take home. All attendees have the option to have their creation illuminated and be part of the show.

Be swept away with An Ocean Story as Fever Dream traces the story of a fever of stingrays exploring the ocean, encountering soaring pelicans, laughing giants and hugely wicked mud crabs on the way.

The weekend of fun comes courtesy of Newcastle-based puppetry company Curious Legends, who bring their giant puppets and passion for storytelling to Perth, led by Mitchell Reese, the Artistic Director and writer, and six core members.

Fever Dream hits Langley Park on Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25, 2023. Tickets are free, but registrations are essential. Register on the website at curiouslegends.com.au

