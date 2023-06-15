Expect the unexpected in Perth’s CBD as Strange festival returns for second year

Back for its second year, Strange festival returns bigger and better this winter, converting more than 20 vacant Perth CBD locations into dynamic pop-up gallery spaces.

Starting this Friday, June 16 and running until Sunday, June 25, the festival showcases strange, original, and distinctive works from over 50 artists, with 95% of them hailing from Western Australia.

Celebrating the misfits and misunderstood, Strange will feature visual, aural, experiential, sculpture, projections, video and performance art across Forrest Place and Forrest Chase, Yagan Square, Carillon City, Raine Square, London Court, Plaza Arcade, The State Buildings, Hay Street Mall, The Liberty Theatre and Grand Lane.

Exhibits are open to all ages, from 4.00pm to 8.00pm daily, with a later 10.00pm close on Fridays and Saturdays. Wednesday, June 21 will open from 12.00pm to 8.00pm to assist accessibility.

The online program includes a map of the free self-guided art trail that is expected to attract over 50,000 visitors to the city during the 10-day winter festival. Installations are free, encouraging guests to wander through city laneways, malls, and shopping precincts, to unearth the strange and enchanting aspects of our city usually missed in the daily hustle.

Strange festival hits Perth CBD from Friday, June 16 until Sunday, June 25, 2023. For more info, head to strangefestival.com.au

