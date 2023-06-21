WAM Song of the Year 2023 winners revealed
West Australian Music (WAM) announced the winners of the 2023 Song of the Year awards last night at a special live event at Freo.Social.
The Grand Prize for this year was taken out by Dulcie with Test Drive, adding to the local act’s growing list of accolades just before they head out on another national tour in a week’s time. Joan & The Giants ‘Rock’ category winning song, Cool Kid, was declared Runner Up and ‘Heavy/Metal’ category winner RinRin received Second Runner Up for her song Guns and Grenades.
The 2023 WAM Song of the Year live event featured performances by nominees Georgie Aué, Dal Jones, Codee-Lee and Steve Hensby Band, and was both a timely and fitting celebration of WA songwriting talent.
Check out the full list of the winners below:
GRAND PRIZE
WINNER Test Drive Dulcie
RUNNER-UP Cool Kid Joan & The Giants
SECOND RUNNER-UP Guns and Grenades RinRin
ACT BELONG COMMIT
Presented by Healthway | Studio Sponsor Vision Studios
WINNER Kaya Dal Jones
OTHER NOMINEES
Head Above Water Sophian, Stand Up Iconyx, Shine Go Bananas with Lisa and Minky, Talk to a Mate The M8s
BLUES & ROOTS
Presented by Studios 301 | Studio Sponsor Real2Reel/James Newhouse
WINNER Receiver Sash Seabourne
OTHER NOMINEES
Fill My Cup Siobhan Cotchin, Forget What I Told You Sgt. Hulka, Rosy Retrospection Redcliffe, Sorry Yo Yo Sun
COUNTRY
Presented by Country Music Club of Boyup Brook | Studio Sponsor John Butler Studio at Fairbridge
WINNER Down to the Wild Stuff Now Bill Lawrie (Sea Swallow)
OTHER NOMINEES
Girls Like You Olive Mae, On the Run Codee-Lee, Rattlesnakes Steve Gibson, Where the River Meets the Sea Savannah Solomon
ELECTRONIC
Presented by Will Hear | Studio Sponsor Soundbaker Studio
WINNER We’ve Got Time Anna O
OTHER NOMINEES
FADE Skyuka, I’m Gonna Give You Everything Kelea, Mind Reader JADE RICH, Siren Call S.P.L
EXPERIMENTAL
Presented by RTRFM | Studio Sponsor Tunafish Recording Company
WINNER Novae Matt Tondut
OTHER NOMINEES
A Feeling Apart Daniel Sutherland/The Arborist, Mall Grabbing Dead Tooth Hottie, Snake Mermaid Milk, The Ancients Have Passed Away Like Running Water, Never to Return Samarobryn
FOLK
Presented by Ditto Music | Studio Sponsor Shanghai Twang Studios
WINNER This Storm Cameron Alexander
OTHER NOMINEES
Don’t Wanna Go Home Sunny Day, Honeymoon Phase King Ibis, Memory Sam McGovern, When the Curtains Close Siobhan Cotchin
GLOBAL
Presented by Zaccaria Concerts | Studio Sponsor John Butler Studio at Fairbridge
WINNER Here’s to Life Daniel Susnjar
OTHER NOMINEES
Desert Cry Georgie Aué, Jamtown in Mukinbudin ft. General Justice Steve Hensby Band, Karabakh Variations Mark Cain, Kurrbili Thalu Warralgurniya
HEAVY/METAL
Presented by X-Press Magazine | Studio Sponsor Sumo Sounds
WINNER Guns and Grenades RinRin
OTHER NOMINEES
Relapse The Harvest Trail, SINNER MAGE, Still Bleeds My Heart All this Filth, Worms Pot Plant House Party
HIP HOP/NEW R&B
Presented by Milk Bar | Studio Sponsor Studio 156
WINNER Own Worst Enemy Madoc Plane
OTHER NOMINEES
Ain’t Nothing but a Cloud ft. Drea Mariah Hlatywayo, Foolish S.P.L, GOLD Jordan Anthony, Yellow ft. Mali Jo$e Drea
JAZZ
Presented by Bandzoogle | Studio Sponsor Crank Recording
WINNER One Planet Maximillian Wickham
OTHER NOMINEES
Desert Cry Georgie Aué, Junction Kate Pass, Search for Echoes Chris Foster Trio, Slippery Slope Daniel Susnjar
OUTSTANDING INDIGENOUS
Presented by Nannup Music Festival | Studio Sponsor Pavement Studios
WINNER The Weekend Joan & The Giants
OTHER NOMINEES
Beat the Odds Inkabee, Kurrbili Thalu Warralgurniya, Stand Up Iconyx, The Battle Boox Kid
OUTSTANDING REGIONAL
Presented by Musible | Studio Sponsor Oracle Sound
WINNER Don’t Wanna Go Home Sunny Day
OTHER NOMINEES
Clocks Kris Nelson, Fade Away RATSALAD, Girls Like You Olive Mae, Heavy Oceanique
POP
Presented by Rosemount Hotel | Studio Sponsor Artisan Music
WINNER Test Drive Dulcie
OTHER NOMINEES
Higher Jordan Anthony, Hit and Miss Elianie, Calvin Bennett, Somebody, Nobody Have a Good Day, Who Are You After Me? Angie Colman
PUNK/HARDCORE
Presented by City of Melville | Studio Sponsor Poons Head
WINNER Punch in the Face RATSALAD
OTHER NOMINEES
All or Nothing Crosscheck, Cyclones with Microphones Pot Plant House Party, Guns and Grenades RinRin, Real World Noah Skape
ROCK
Presented by Sorrento Strategic Music | Studio Sponsor Blondel Recording Studios
WINNER Cool Kid Joan & The Giants
OTHER NOMINEES
What Have You Done? Triangle Fight, Immi Matt Zambon, Town of the Living, Dead ELI GREENEYES, Waiting Beach Bleach
SCHOOLS 15-18
Presented by Art Gallery of WA | Studio Sponsor Blueroom Sound
WINNER Illusion CENTRE
OTHER NOMINEES
80 Increment, Higher Jordan Anthony, Mirrors Charli Rose Smith, Sentimental Rio Berryman
SCHOOLS 14 UNDER
Presented by The Quest | Prize Sponsor The Y HQ
WINNER In Your Eyes Sofia Gale
OTHER NOMINEES
Life Skye Colcott, Stop Signs Elianie, What’s Important Aerilyn Jones, When She Leaves Me Luka Babich
