WAM Song of the Year 2023 winners revealed

West Australian Music (WAM) announced the winners of the 2023 Song of the Year awards last night at a special live event at Freo.Social.

The Grand Prize for this year was taken out by Dulcie with Test Drive, adding to the local act’s growing list of accolades just before they head out on another national tour in a week’s time. Joan & The Giants ‘Rock’ category winning song, Cool Kid, was declared Runner Up and ‘Heavy/Metal’ category winner RinRin received Second Runner Up for her song Guns and Grenades.

The 2023 WAM Song of the Year live event featured performances by nominees Georgie Aué, Dal Jones, Codee-Lee and Steve Hensby Band, and was both a timely and fitting celebration of WA songwriting talent.

Check out the full list of the winners below:

GRAND PRIZE

WINNER Test Drive Dulcie

RUNNER-UP Cool Kid Joan & The Giants

SECOND RUNNER-UP Guns and Grenades RinRin

ACT BELONG COMMIT

Presented by Healthway | Studio Sponsor Vision Studios

WINNER Kaya Dal Jones

OTHER NOMINEES

Head Above Water Sophian, Stand Up Iconyx, Shine Go Bananas with Lisa and Minky, Talk to a Mate The M8s

BLUES & ROOTS

Presented by Studios 301 | Studio Sponsor Real2Reel/James Newhouse

WINNER Receiver Sash Seabourne

OTHER NOMINEES

Fill My Cup Siobhan Cotchin, Forget What I Told You Sgt. Hulka, Rosy Retrospection Redcliffe, Sorry Yo Yo Sun

COUNTRY

Presented by Country Music Club of Boyup Brook | Studio Sponsor John Butler Studio at Fairbridge

WINNER Down to the Wild Stuff Now Bill Lawrie (Sea Swallow)

OTHER NOMINEES

Girls Like You Olive Mae, On the Run Codee-Lee, Rattlesnakes Steve Gibson, Where the River Meets the Sea Savannah Solomon

ELECTRONIC

Presented by Will Hear | Studio Sponsor Soundbaker Studio

WINNER We’ve Got Time Anna O

OTHER NOMINEES

FADE Skyuka, I’m Gonna Give You Everything Kelea, Mind Reader JADE RICH, Siren Call S.P.L



EXPERIMENTAL

Presented by RTRFM | Studio Sponsor Tunafish Recording Company

WINNER Novae Matt Tondut

OTHER NOMINEES

A Feeling Apart Daniel Sutherland/The Arborist, Mall Grabbing Dead Tooth Hottie, Snake Mermaid Milk, The Ancients Have Passed Away Like Running Water, Never to Return Samarobryn

FOLK

Presented by Ditto Music | Studio Sponsor Shanghai Twang Studios

WINNER This Storm Cameron Alexander

OTHER NOMINEES

Don’t Wanna Go Home Sunny Day, Honeymoon Phase King Ibis, Memory Sam McGovern, When the Curtains Close Siobhan Cotchin

GLOBAL

Presented by Zaccaria Concerts | Studio Sponsor John Butler Studio at Fairbridge

WINNER Here’s to Life Daniel Susnjar

OTHER NOMINEES

Desert Cry Georgie Aué, Jamtown in Mukinbudin ft. General Justice Steve Hensby Band, Karabakh Variations Mark Cain, Kurrbili Thalu Warralgurniya

HEAVY/METAL

Presented by X-Press Magazine | Studio Sponsor Sumo Sounds

WINNER Guns and Grenades RinRin

OTHER NOMINEES

Relapse The Harvest Trail, SINNER MAGE, Still Bleeds My Heart All this Filth, Worms Pot Plant House Party

HIP HOP/NEW R&B

Presented by Milk Bar | Studio Sponsor Studio 156

WINNER Own Worst Enemy Madoc Plane

OTHER NOMINEES

Ain’t Nothing but a Cloud ft. Drea Mariah Hlatywayo, Foolish S.P.L, GOLD Jordan Anthony, Yellow ft. Mali Jo$e Drea

JAZZ

Presented by Bandzoogle | Studio Sponsor Crank Recording

WINNER One Planet Maximillian Wickham

OTHER NOMINEES

Desert Cry Georgie Aué, Junction Kate Pass, Search for Echoes Chris Foster Trio, Slippery Slope Daniel Susnjar

OUTSTANDING INDIGENOUS

Presented by Nannup Music Festival | Studio Sponsor Pavement Studios

WINNER The Weekend Joan & The Giants

OTHER NOMINEES

Beat the Odds Inkabee, Kurrbili Thalu Warralgurniya, Stand Up Iconyx, The Battle Boox Kid



OUTSTANDING REGIONAL

Presented by Musible | Studio Sponsor Oracle Sound

WINNER Don’t Wanna Go Home Sunny Day

OTHER NOMINEES

Clocks Kris Nelson, Fade Away RATSALAD, Girls Like You Olive Mae, Heavy Oceanique

POP

Presented by Rosemount Hotel | Studio Sponsor Artisan Music

WINNER Test Drive Dulcie

OTHER NOMINEES

Higher Jordan Anthony, Hit and Miss Elianie, Calvin Bennett, Somebody, Nobody Have a Good Day, Who Are You After Me? Angie Colman

PUNK/HARDCORE

Presented by City of Melville | Studio Sponsor Poons Head

WINNER Punch in the Face RATSALAD

OTHER NOMINEES

All or Nothing Crosscheck, Cyclones with Microphones Pot Plant House Party, Guns and Grenades RinRin, Real World Noah Skape

ROCK

Presented by Sorrento Strategic Music | Studio Sponsor Blondel Recording Studios

WINNER Cool Kid Joan & The Giants

OTHER NOMINEES

What Have You Done? Triangle Fight, Immi Matt Zambon, Town of the Living, Dead ELI GREENEYES, Waiting Beach Bleach

SCHOOLS 15-18

Presented by Art Gallery of WA | Studio Sponsor Blueroom Sound

WINNER Illusion CENTRE

OTHER NOMINEES

80 Increment, Higher Jordan Anthony, Mirrors Charli Rose Smith, Sentimental Rio Berryman

SCHOOLS 14 UNDER

Presented by The Quest | Prize Sponsor The Y HQ

WINNER In Your Eyes Sofia Gale

OTHER NOMINEES

Life Skye Colcott, Stop Signs Elianie, What’s Important Aerilyn Jones, When She Leaves Me Luka Babich

