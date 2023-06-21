Back at its brain-draining best: RTRFM’s Quiz Night returns

The annual RTRFM Quiz Night is back this year, going down at Mount Hawthorn Main Hall on Saturday July, 15.

The evening will be hosted by quizmaster Bec Bowman from Artbeat alongside Danae Gibson with DJ Doug Swampe providing musical back-up.

Tables are available for groups of six who will battle it out for the coveted title of Champion Team. Awards will be given for the best table name, so the fun starts before entrants even hit the room.

The RTRFM Quiz Night isn’t just about music, with topics like sports, pop culture, politics and more set to feature.

Specialty rounds include Slightly Odway rounds by RTRFM’s Monday Drivetime Presenter Doug Swampe and musical guest G*Rey.

Tristan Fidler and Simon Miraudo also return for a Movie Squad round, plus there will be a special visual quiz for those who love pictures.

Entrants can bring their own food (but no BYO alcohol), with Beerfarm providing a bar on site, plus snacks and treats.

The RTRFM Quiz Night goes down at Mount Hawthorn Main Hall on Saturday July, 15, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets, head to rtrfm.com.au

