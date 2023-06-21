Grapevine Gathering reveal 2023 ‘wine-up’

Grapevine Gathering have revealed the line-up for the 2023 edition of the festival, going down at Sandalford Wines on Saturday, October 14.

Local stars Spacey Jane lead a line-up stacked with freshness and quality, including exclusive Australian performances from the UK’s The Wombats and Hayden James. They will be joined by Arnhem Land rockers King Stingray, Absolutely Everybody singer Vanessa Amorosi, Cannons, The Rions, fast-rising Adelaide duo Teenage Joans and Bella Amor.

Hosting the festival will be popular podcast duo Lucy and Nikki, who will keep the energy high and the audience engaged throughout the event with their witty banter and infectious enthusiasm.

Grapevine Gathering hits Sandalford Wines on Saturday, October 14, 2023. Tickets are on sale Thursday, June 22 from grapevinegathering.com.au

Prev x