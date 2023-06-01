Magic Dirt celebrate 25 years of ‘Young & Full of the Devil’ with national tour

Magic Dirt have announced an 18-date national tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of their acclaimed second album Young & Full of the Devil.

Led by vocalist and guitarist Adalita, Magic Dirt will feature guitarist Raúl Sánchez with touring members Steve Patrick on bass and Dan McKay on drums.

Released in 1998, Young And Full Of The Devil features some of Magic Dirt’s biggest hits, including She-Riff, Rabbit With Fangs, Babycakes and more.

The tour features three stops in Western Australia, with shows at Dunsborough Tavern on Friday, November 3; Prince of Wales, Bunbury, on Saturday, November 4; and Badlands Bar on Sunday, November 5.

Magic Dirt have announced a 25th anniversary tour for their album Young And Full Of The Devil. Tickets are on sale now from magicdirt.com

Prev x Next »