A new stadium-sized hip hop festival is coming to Perth

Brand new hip hop festival Light It Up will make its debut in Perth this year, hitting RAC Arena on Wednesday, September 6. Led by US rapper, songwriter and actor Wiz Khalifa (pictured above), the massive line-up also includes Rae Sremmurd, Lola Brooke, Hooligan Hefs, Youngn Lipz and DJ BeastMode.

The festival will also hit stadiums in Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne and Auckland.

Since releasing his debut album Show and Prove in 2006, Pittsburgh product Wiz Khalifa has won fans across the world with hits like Say Yeah and Black and Yellow, earning him multiple awards and 10 Grammy nominations. Light It Up will be Brooklyn rapper Lola Brooke’s first ever performance down under, and Mississippi duo Rae Sremmurd’s first Australian shows since 2019.

Australian talent will also be on show at the festival, including Sydney’s ‘pioneer of Australian drill’ Hooligan Hefs, Australian-Samoan rising star Youngn Lipz, and DMC Champion DJ BeastMode. Light It Up festival hits RAC Arena on Wednesday, September 6, 2023. Tickets are on sale Friday, June 2 from lightitupfestival.com

