Party like it’s your birthday: 50 Cent is coming to Perth

Grammy award-winning rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has announced a global tour in celebration of the 20th Anniversary of his game-changing debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin’. The Final Lap Tour hits North America and Europe before heading to Australia and New Zealand in December this year.

The Final Lap Tour will kick off in Perth on Saturday, December 2 at RAC Arena, before heading on to Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

The tour will feature 50 Cent performing dozens of fan-favourite and chart-topping hits along with select tracks that have not been performed live in decades.

One of the defining hip hop acts of his time, 50 Cent rose to fame with one of the fastest-selling albums in history, Get Rich or Die Tryin’ in 2003. Since then, he has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, while leveraging his star power to achieve success as an entrepreneur, actor, director, and executive producer.

50 Cent’s The Final Lap Tour hits RAC Arena on Saturday, December 2, 2023. Tickets are on sale on Thursday, June 8 from livenation.com

