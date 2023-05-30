Scandinavian Film Festival returns in 2023 to warm the winter chill

The Scandinavian Film Festival returns to Perth in 2023, screening at Palace Raine Square, Luna Leederville and Luna on SX from Thursday, July 20 to Wednesday, August 9.

Showcasing the best new cinema from the Nordic region, a selection of first highlights have been announced which provide a first look to what’s to come for lovers of Scandi cinema. With fresh new films from Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark and Iceland, there’s an invigorating mix of drama, comedy and the very popular Nordic noir.

Award winning writer/director Hlynur Pálmason’s follow-up to his breakout hit A White, White Day is stunning historical drama Godland (Volaða land) (pictured above) which is the 2023 Festival Centrepiece. Featuring stunning landscapes, it tells the story of a Danish priest who goes on a pilgrimage across a largely unexplored Iceland in the late 1800s. It stars Danish-American actor Elliot Crosset Hove in the central role, most recently seen in Wildland (SCA22).

Based on real events is Let the River Flow (Ellos eatnu – La elva leve), a moving portrayal of the indigenous Sámi peoples’ struggle for survival. Set in 1970s Norway it follows a young woman’s personal journey to reclaim her Sámi identity. When she suddenly finds herself in the middle of demonstrations against a big dam development in Alta, a personal journey out of the shame she has carried begins.

From Denmark comes Fathers & Mothers (Fædre & mødre), a humorous portrait of the challenges of being parents to school-aged children. Featuring an all-star ensemble cast, the comedy follows a couple who must navigate hierarchy, rivalry and hidden agendas at their daughter’s new school.

For lovers of Nordic noir is Shadow Island (Wyspa cien) from Sweden. A pulse-pounding thriller, the film features a cast of up-and-coming talent, in which an aspiring meteorologist sets off to a deserted island in the Barents Sea in search of the truth about his father’s passing.

Rounding off the first highlights announcement is Four Little Adults (Neljä pientä aikuista) a modern love story from Finland. A drama with touching and funny moments alike, a middle-aged couple on the verge of a break-up decide to open their relationship and enter the complex world of polyamory.

The Scandinavian Film Festival runs from Thursday, July 20 to Wednesday, August 9, 2023. The full programme will be announced on Thursday, June 22 when tickets go on sale from scandinavianfilmfestival.com

