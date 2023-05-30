Bodyjar and Gyroscope join forces for co-headline Aussie tour

Melbourne punks Bodyjar (pictured above) and Perth rockers Gyroscope (below) are joining forces for a national co-headline tour.

Bodyjar are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their album No Touch Red while Gyroscope are celebrating the 15th anniversary of their acclaimed record Breed Obsession. Both bands say they are planning to play the albums from start to finish, along with some other crowd favourites.

The tour hits Perth’s Magnet House on Friday, September 8, and Prince of Wales, Bunbury, on Saturday, September 9. Newly-reformed Melbourne band Klinger will join them for the run of dates.

“Fifteen years have gone way too fast, but this record brings back some amazing memories for us and we are super keen to do a deep dive into Breed Obsession from front to back,” said Gyroscope upon revealing the news. “As a bonus, we grew up thrashing the record No Touch Red by Bodyjar and feel honoured to share the 25th Anniversary of their killer record.”

Bodyjar and Gyroscope play Magnet House on Friday, September 8, and Prince of Wales, Bunbury, on Saturday, September 9, 2023. Tickets are on sale Thursday, June 1.

