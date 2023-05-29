Slowdive announce new Australian tour dates

After postponing their scheduled visit in April, UK shoegaze act Slowdive have announced their return to Australia and New Zealand this winter. The new run of tour dates kicks off at Perth’s Astor Theatre on Monday, July 17 before continuing on for shows in Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne and Auckland.

Fans are advised all existing headline tickets remain valid.

Slowdive will bring their huge back catalogue of ambient-rock infused gems from early albums to stages across the tour, including Just For A Day, Souvlaki and Pygmalion.

The Australian tour is bookended by appearances at Glastonbury and Japan’s Fuji Rock festivals and marks their long-awaited first visit to our shores since 2018.

Slowdive play Astor Theatre on Monday, July 17, 2023. Tickets are on sale Friday, June 2 from slowdiveofficial.com

