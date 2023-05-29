Grinspoon celebrate iconic albums with ‘Easy Detention’ tour

Aussie rockers Grinspoon have announced a national tour to celebrate their iconic albums Easy and New Detention being released on vinyl for the first time ever on Friday, September 8.

The Easy Detention National Tour hits Astor Theatre on Friday, November 24.

Last year marked 20 years of Grinspoon’s record, New Detention, which peaked at #2 on the ARIA charts, was nominated for 5 ARIA Awards, and featured the hits Chemical Heart, Lost Control and more.

“I’m very affectionate towards Easy, I love that record, I think it’s my fave Grinners album,” said Phil Jamieson about the albums. “It’s flawed, but I think I like its flaws. I can hear the tumultuous times that we were experiencing during the writing and recording of it too…And New Detention, well, it kind of changed everything for us.”

Grinspoon’s mostly sold out Guide To Better Living anniversary tour in 2017 saw them play 27 dates around Australia, including a show at Perth’s Metro City.

Grinspoon’s Easy Detention National Tour hits Astor Theatre on Friday, November 24, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets, head to premier.ticketek.com.au

