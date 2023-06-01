Red Hot Summer Tour returns with Jimmy Barnes, The Living End and more

The Red Hot Summer Tour returns to the west coast in 2023, hitting Sandalford Winery in the Swan Valley on Saturday, November 11.

Western Australia will be the first state to catch the festival before it continues around the country for seven more dates across New South Wales, South Australia, Victoria and Tasmania.

Headlined by Aussie rocker Jimmy Barnes, the 2023 line-up features local heroes Birds of Tokyo, returning Sydney trio The Living End, Pete Murray, Kasey Chambers and Mahalia Barnes + The Soul Mates.

Red Hot Summer Tour hits Sandalford Winery in the Swan Valley on Saturday, November 11, 2023. Tickets are on sale now from redhotsummertour.com.au

