Jebediah release new single Rubberman from upcoming album

Following the release of Gum Up the Bearings in September, Rubberman is the second single to be unveiled from Jebediah’s sixth album OIKS, which is due for release on Friday, April 12, 2024.

The video for Rubberman sees the band reunited with animator Gina Moore, who was behind the charcoal drawing animation that appeared in the video for Harpoon way back in 1998.

The release comes during a big week for Jebediah. The Perth rockers are set to be inducted into the WAM Hall of Fame this Thursday, November 16 before headlining The Rechabite on Friday, November 17 for WAMFest 2023. The homecoming show wraps up a national tour for the group, which saw them perform in Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney this month.

