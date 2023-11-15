Euphoria in the Fields reveal set times for new location

Brand new “transformative art and music festival” Euphoria in the Fields has revealed the set times for its debut in Perth this Saturday, November 18.

The festival was originally scheduled to be held at Mulberry Estate in the Swan Valley, but was moved to the more central location of Palm Lane in East Perth last month.

Described as “an enchanting gathering, specifically curated for all who embrace the whimsical wonders of life,” Euphoria in the Fields is about bringing together the community for a day of music, dance, art, culture and togetherness.

Offering more than just music, guests are invited to enjoy a game of Goblin Golf, have a dance in the Silent Wonderland, savour the flavours of Enchanted Eats, and get amongst the Mad Hatter Mall‘s expressive hats, body paint, clothes, arts, crafts, and more.

Euphoria in the Fields has revealed the set times and venue map for this year’s festival, hitting Palm Lane in East Perth this Saturday, November 18, 2023. Tickets are on sale now from eitf.com.au

