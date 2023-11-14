The Kid LAROI Australian stadium tour

The Kid LAROI has announced an Australian stadium tour in support of his debut album THE FIRST TIME.

The chart-topping hip hop artist will perform five stadium shows across the country, including Perth’s HBF Park on Friday, February 9, 2024.

“I’m so excited to be coming back home in February,” said The Kid LAROI upon announcing his biggest Australian tour yet. “I felt so much love from the fans on last year’s tour – it’s something I’ll never forget. I can’t wait for you to all see this new show – we’ve taken things to a whole new level. I love you and I’ll see you all really soon.”

The Kid LAROI’s THE FIRST TIME album tour hits HBF Park on Friday, February 9, 2024. Tickets are on sale Monday, November 20 from premier.ticketek.com.au

