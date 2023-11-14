The Dandy Warhols announce Australia and New Zealand tour

The Dandy Warhols are heading to Australia and New Zealand in April next year. On their first headline tour down under since 2019, the four-piece will play Perth’s Astor Theatre on Monday, April 29, 2024.

Featuring the same line-up since 1998, vocalist/guitarist Courtney Taylor-Taylor, keyboardist Zia McCabe, guitarist Peter Holmström and drummer Brent DeBoer, The Dandy Warhols have acquired over a quarter of a billion streams across 10 studio albums, six EPs, and 27 singles to date.

With a string of hits including Not If You Were the Last Junkie on Earth, Bohemian Like You, We Used To Be Friends and more, The Dandy Warhols melded psych-rock, power pop, and synth pop into a sound of their own.

The iconic Bohemian Like You, taken from the band’s third album, 2000’s Thirteen Tales from Urban Bohemia, was the soundtrack to a global advertising campaign by Vodafone and featured in the TV series, Buffy The Vampire Slayer.

In 2019 they released the 25th Anniversary album, Why You So Crazy? and in 2020, they released the ambitious Tafelmuzik Means More When You’re Alone, a nearly four-hour instrumental ‘exploration into the cosmos.’

Their most recent single, The Summer Of Hate, released on Friday, October 13, is the first single from their forthcoming album, Rockmaker, which will be released just in time for their Australia tour dates.

The Dandy Warhols play Astor Theatre on Monday, April 29, 2024. Tickets are on sale Tuesday, November 21 from sbmpresents.com

