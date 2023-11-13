Abbe May and Oceanique to star in new Tender is the Night concert series

Popular local event series Tender is the Night returns this month with an exciting new line-up of Perth artists set to have their music reimagined with a string quartet.

The newest edition will feature WAM Award-winning artist Abbe May and twin sister duo Oceanique performing with the Tender Strings Quartet at Goolugatup Heathcote in Applecross on Sunday, November 26.

Tender is the Night pairs WA songwriters with WA composers, featuring a suite of songs with string scores written by classical composers and performed by the Tender Strings Quartet.

Tender is the Night began as a backyard concert series in 2020, with the first public edition of the event held the following year. Previous Tender is the Night guest stars have included Tanaya Harper, Simone and Girlfunkle and Michael Savage.

Tender is the Night is a picnic style event, and guests are invited to bring their own cushions, rugs, drinks and nibbles and enjoy the sunset over the Swan River. Purchasing tickets pre-sale is recommended as door sales are not guaranteed if the event sells out.

This event is supported by City of Melville and Department of Local Government, Sport & Cultural Industries.

Abbe May and Oceanique perform at Tender is the Night at Goolugatup Heathcote on Sunday, November 26, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets, head to trybooking.com

