Jebediah announce first new single in 12 years along with national tour

Perth rockers Jebediah have announced their first new music in 12 years with the single Gum Up the Bearings, along with news of a national tour.

Gum Up the Bearings is Jebediah’s first release since 2011’s ARIA charting album Kosciuszko. “It doesn’t feel like that many years have passed since Kosciuszko,” said guitarist and vocalist Kevin Mitchell. “But that’s part of the phenomenon of becoming middle-aged, I suppose.”

“In some respects, it’s quite a relief, as we started working on new music back in 2018 and then so much happened during the ensuing years that could have easily just killed the whole project altogether.”

Coinciding with the release, the four-piece have also announced a national tour in November, also titled Gum Up the Bearings, coming to The Rechabite on Friday, November 17.

Since forming in 1995, Jebediah have become one of WA’s most loved rock groups. With their debut album Slightly Odway in 1997 generating the singles Leaving Home, Jerks of Attention, and Harpoon, their enduring nature was proved with follow-up records Of Someday Shambles, Jebediah and Braxton Hicks.

Jebediah’s legacy will be cemented when they are inducted into the WAM Hall of Fame on Thursday, November 16.

“As Brett (Mitchell, drummer, and Kevin’s older brother) put it some time ago, the secret to longevity as a band is not to break up,” Kevin Mitchell continued. “I’m sure we have had just as many reasons as any other band to break up at various points in our career but we just have always decided to keep going.”

Jebediah’s new single Gum Up the Bearings is out now. Jebediah play The Rechabite on Friday, November 17, 2023. Tickets are on sale now from jebediah.net

