Sir Tom Jones brings his ‘Ages & Stages’ tour to Perth

Welsh music legend Sir Tom Jones is set to bring his Ages & Stages tour to Australia early next year. On his first tour down under since 2016, the 83-year-old will perform at Perth’s Kings Park & Botanic Garden on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

With over 60 years in the industry, Jones has amassed a global fanbase, produced hits such as It’s Not Unusual, Kiss, Delilah, and What’s New Pussycat, and sold more than 100 million records. Jones was knighted in 2006 for his services to music, and in recent years, became well-known to a new generation as one of the judges of The Voice UK.

Sir Tom Jones returns to Australia in March 2024 with his Ages & Stages tour, arriving at Kings Park on Thursday, March 21. Tickets are available from tomjones.com

