Caravãna Sun hit the road for regional WA shows

Following a run of dates across the UK and Europe, Caravãna Sun have announced an Australian tour – with four shows in regional WA.

Caravãna Sun will perform at Whalebone Brewery in Exmouth on Friday, October 6, Karratha Open Air in Karratha on Saturday, October 7, and The Roey in Broome on Friday, October 13, before wrapping up their trip west with a sold out show at The Dam in Denmark on Sunday, October 15.

Since forming in 2010, Caravãna Sun have won fans across the world with their energetic live shows and three studio albums – including the critically acclaimed Guerrilla Club in 2016. The four-piece will arrive fresh off the release of their new single Moments which came out earlier this year.

Caravãna Sun have announced a national tour with four dates in regional WA. Tickets are on sale now at caravanasun.com

