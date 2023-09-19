Incubus and Live to headline Perth’s first ever Lookout Festival

Nineties rock legends Incubus and Live are heading down under next year. Not only will the two bands join forces for a co-headline tour, they will also both perform dates across the country as part of Australia’s first ever Lookout Festival.

Live were formed in Pennsylvania in 1984 and achieved their biggest success with their third album Throwing Copper in 1994, which sold eight million copies in the U.S. The band had a string of hit singles in the mid-1990s, led by Lightning Crashes, which stayed at the top of the Billboard Hot Mainstream Rock Tracks chart for ten consecutive weeks.

Perth fans will get their chance to see both bands live when they hit Whitford Nodes Park in Hillarys for the inaugural WA edition of Lookout Festival on Saturday, April 20, 2024. The festival also boasts a stack of homegrown rock royalty, including Birds Of Tokyo, Eskimo Joe and The Superjesus.

“It has been way too long, and I couldn’t be happier that Live is finally returning to Australia for the first time in five years,” said Live frontman Ed Kowalczyk. “The band and the show is so good and so strong and the fans who have seen it so far have been extremely happy! So, it was most definitely time to come and share it with our mates down under.”

“And the icing on the cake is going to be sharing the stage with Incubus for the first time. I have always been a fan of their deep vibes, intellectual lyrics, and ground-breaking musical style. I think the pairing of our two bands is perfect in so many ways and I’m sure it will be a night to remember for all of the fans. See ya soon!”

Formed in California in 1991, Incubus released Fungus Amongus in 1995 and S.C.I.E.N.C.E. in 1997 before earning mainstream recognition with their 1999 album Make Yourself and its hit song Drive.

“We’re excited to come back to Australia and see everyone,” said Incubus singer Brandon Boyd. “It’s been way too long so we’re looking forward to seeing old friends and making new friends in cities we’ve never played before!”

Lookout Festival comes to Whitford Nodes Park on Saturday, April 20, 2024. For more info go to Lookout Festival’s Facebook page