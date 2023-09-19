Gyroscope to headline benefit concert in Scarborough

Perth rockers Gyroscope will headline a benefit concert on Saturday, October 28, in tribute to Tomas Kofalvi who tragically passed away in April at only three years old.

The fundraiser will take place at the Indian Ocean Hotel in Scarborough, with support from Pretty Uglys, The Deenys, and Bush Telly.

All acts will be donating their performance and are aiming to raise money for Kofalvi’s family. “We want to pack out the venue on the night and raise as much money for the family as we can,” said event organiser Corey Owen from ?, “…..”

Gyroscope play Indian Ocean Hotel on Saturday, October 28, 2023. Tickets are on sale now from oztix.com.au For more information regarding Kofalvi can be seen at tomaskofalvi.muchloved.com

