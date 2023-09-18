The National and Fleet Foxes Australian tour

The National and Fleet Foxes are joining forces for an Australian tour early next year.

Touring together for the very first time, The National and Fleet Foxes will perform in Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney before hitting Perth’s Kings Park and Botanic Garden on Saturday, March 9, 2024. Australian singer, songwriter, and guitarist Annie Hamilton will open for all shows.

In conjunction with announcing their first Australian tour since 2018, The National have today dropped a new release Laugh Track, the surprise second half of a double album which began with First Two Pages Of Frankenstein released in April this year. Check out the lyric video for Laugh Track below.

The National’s career highlights include winning a Grammy Award for Best Alternative Music Album for 2017’s Sleep Well Beast, headlining festivals around the world, and releasing classic songs including Bloodbuzz Ohio, Mr November, Fake Empire and I need my Girl.

Led by lead singer-songwriter Robin Pecknold, Fleet Foxes are one of the world’s most acclaimed acts indie-folk acts. The Seattle outfit have won a legion of fans and garnered critical acclaim across the world for making music full of orchestrations and melodies that fuse earthy, harmony-rich folk-rock with lush pop sophistication.

Also last here in 2018, Fleet Foxes will tour Australia for the first time since the release of their fourth studio album Shore in 2020, which earned the band their second Grammy nomination for Best Alternative Music Album.

The National, Fleet Foxes, and Annie Hamilton play Kings Park and Botanic Garden on Saturday, March 9, 2024. Tickets are on sale Friday September 22 from livenation.com.au

