Ministry of Sound Classical announce second Perth Show

Ministry of Sound have announced a second Ministry of Sound Classical show in Perth. After the first night sold out in a matter of days, fans will get a second chance to join the party when it comes to Kings Park & Botanic Garden on Saturday, December 9.

With an all new set list and show starring The Potbelleez, the Stafford Brothers and Minx, the Ministry of Sound Orchestra alongside Groove Terminator will be remixing and rearranging club anthems into the night.

Ministry of Sound Classical is on at Kings Park & Botanical Gardens on Friday, December 8, and Saturday, December 9, 2023. Tickets for the new show are on sale Thursday, September 21 from www.mosclassical.com.au

Photo by Adrian Thomson

