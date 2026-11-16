Violent Soho’s Fremantle show sells out

Returning after a four-year hiatus, Australian alt-rockers Violent Soho announced a stand-alone show at Freo.Social this Friday, November 20.

The Fremantle gig, with support from Geraldton punk act RATSALAD and Perth indie rockers Polly, sold out in just hours. Violent Soho fans still have one last chance to catch them live when they perform at Castaway Festival the following day, with tickets still available.

Formed in the mid-2000s, Violent Soho found success both abroad and at home with their 2013 record, Hungry Ghost, and followed this up with an ARIA No 1 album, WACO, in 2016.

Throughout their multi-decade career, the Brisbane four-piece have accumulated numerous gold and platinum certified albums alongside various awards and nominations, such as winning the AIR Award for Best Hard Rock, Metal or Punk Album and two ARIA awards for Best Best Rock Album and Best Group.

Violent Soho hit Freo.Social on Friday, November 20, before playing Castaway Festival at Whitfords Nodes Park on Saturday, November 21, 2026. Tickets are currently sold out for Freo.Social, but are still on sale for Castaway Festival at castawayfestival.com.au

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