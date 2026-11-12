The Wilds dust off A Piece of Yesterday

Western Australian group The Wilds have just unveiled their new album, A Piece of Yesterday.

Featuring Christopher Davis, Dan Carroll (RADA, Southern River Band), Luke Dux and Todd Pickett (The Kill Devil Hills, Kangaroos With Machine Guns), Tom Garvey and John Boy Wilson, the 12-track LP was recorded in a remote barnhouse in Denmark across 2014 and 2015.

The recordings were later polished with the help of Perth’s Igloo Records (Adem K, Turnstyle) and Melbourne’s Zenith Records. While a handful of songs were debuted during rare live performances, the album was never formally released until finally arriving on Friday, November 6.

The release follows The Wilds’ appearance at the inaugural NewFarm, NewCountry festival in 2025, which prompted the band to begin preparing the recordings for a special festival release. The album was launched as the festival returned to NewFarm Campground near Denmark last weekend, alongside an exclusive vinyl edition.

The Wilds’ A Piece Of Yesterday is out now and available from welcometothewilds.bandcamp.com

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