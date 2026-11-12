Jonathan Pie serves up a slice of the apocalypse

The UK’s angriest news reporter Jonathan Pie is returning down under for The End of The World According to Jonathan Pie tour in 2027.

The tour hits Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney before making a final stop at Regal Theatre on Thursday, February 25.

Fans can expect to see a helpful and hilarious guide to surviving the impending apocalypse, as Pie comes to terms with UK Labour, the Reform UK party, Elon Musk, Donald Trump, climate collapse, AI and World War Three.

Known for venting his spleen in unguarded “off-camera” rants, Jonathan Pie satirises the world of politics and the media, and his online videos have been viewed by millions worldwide.

Jonathan Pie brings The End of the World According to Jonathan Pie to Regal Theatre on Thursday, February 25, 2027. Tickets are on sale now from bohmpresents.com

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