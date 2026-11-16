Kristie Barnett weaves together stories of friendship and belonging with new solo exhibition

Western Australian textile artist, designer and educator Kristie Barnett is presenting her first solo exhibition in WA, All My Friends Are Here, in the heart of Perth’s CBD from Thursday, November 12, to Thursday, November 19.

Bringing together large-scale textiles, screen-printed works, garments and designed objects, the exhibition explores friendship, belonging and the relationships that shape our lives. Through layered imagery and mark-making, Barnett considers how clothing and everyday objects hold memories of the people, places and experiences we carry with us.

The exhibition will take place at 239 Murray Street Mall, Perth, in a space generously provided by Randal Humich of the Humich Group, giving Barnett an opportunity to invite visitors to encounter textile art within Perth’s busy retail precinct.

Barnett’s love of textiles began at twelve, inspired by her grandmother, Unity, whose embroidery and pottery nurtured an appreciation for the handmade. Over more than four decades, her practice has spanned screen printing, stitch, textile design and education, taking her from small-scale local production to international fashion runways.

Developed under her label Unity & Frank, All My Friends Are Here explores how personal, social and cultural values evolve through different stages of life, with a focus on the friendships and communities that shape and sustain us.

Barnett has also been selected for an international artist residency at Black Hand Gang in Indonesia, where she will extend her practice through printmaking, experimentation and cultural exchange.

“All My Friends Are Here is a celebration of the friendships and connections that shape our lives,” said Barnett. “Textiles have always been a way for me to tell stories and hold memories. My hope is that everyone who steps into the exhibition discovers a little of their own story woven into the works and feels a sense of connection and belonging.”

Presented in conjunction with Perth Style Lab, the exhibition forms part of an ongoing collaboration supporting Barnett’s work, with a selection of her pieces and artworks set to be available through the Lab after the exhibition.

Kristie Barnett’s exhibition All My Friends Are Here is showing at 239 Murray Street Mall from Thursday, November 12, to Thursday, November 19, 2026. For more information, check out Unity & Frank on Instagram.

Photos by Jhaz Bullen-Williams

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