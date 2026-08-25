Castaway Festival brings all-star Aussie lineup to Hillarys

Castaway Festival returns to Western Australia this year, taking over Whitfords Nodes Park, Hillarys, on Saturday, November 21, with a blockbuster lineup of Aussie talent including Hilltop Hoods, Violent Soho, Amy Shark, Playlunch, Trials, Lyric and Birdland.

After kicking off in Perth, the festival heads to Mornington Racecourse in Victoria on Saturday, December 12, before continuing to Wollongong, NSW, on Saturday, March 20, 2027.

Headlining the festival is Australian hip-hop royalty Hilltop Hoods, who will bring their renowned live energy and two-decade catalogue of anthems to the stage.

They will be joined by Brisbane rock heavyweights Violent Soho and ARIA Award-winning singer-songwriter Amy Shark, alongside Melbourne ‘bogan funk’ seven-piece Playlunch, Adelaide rapper, singer and producer Trials, fast-rising Gold Coast pop-rocker Lyric and Perth’s own 18-year-old triplet indie-pop act Birdland.

“I’m a huge fan of Hilltop Hoods and Violent Soho, I was more than happy to join the boys on the road!” said Shark. “I don’t think you could get a better lineup. Hip-hop, rock and pop. Can’t wait!”

Castaway Festival hits Whitfords Nodes Park on Saturday, November 21, 2026. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 28 from www.castawayfestival.com.au

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