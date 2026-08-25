Things of Stone and Wood announce The Final Forest Tour

Melbourne folk-rockers Things of Stone and Wood have announced a national tour in support of their new album, The Final Forest.

The tour kicks off in Melbourne and heads to Brisbane, Canberra, Avoca Beach and Sydney before arriving in Perth for performances at Ellington Jazz Club on Friday, November 20, and Freo Folk Festival on Saturday, November 21.

Formed in 1989, Things of Stone and Wood rose to national attention with their 1992 Top 10 single Happy Birthday Helen, going on to win ARIA and APRA awards, tour internationally and release the gold-certified album The Yearning.

The Final Forest is the companion album to their March 2026 release, Rae Street, which debuted at #10 on the ARIA Australian Album chart. Diverting from the bedroom folk of its predecessor, The Final Forest has taken a classic 70s retro studio approach, built around the simple foundation of a live piano trio and era-appropriate harmonies.

On tour, the band will debut songs from the new album alongside the ‘almost new’ tunes from Rae Street and career-spanning favourites including Happy Birthday Helen, Wildflowers, Rock This Boat, Share This Wine and more.

Things of Stone and Wood hit Ellington Jazz Club on Friday, November 20 and Freo Folk Festival on Saturday, November 21, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from thingsofstoneandwood.com

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