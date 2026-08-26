Crash Test Dummies strap in for 2027 Greatest Hits Tour

Canadian rock band Crash Test Dummies are heading back to Australia in 2027 for their Greatest Hits Tour. The tour begins in Brisbane, followed by Tweed Heads, Adelaide, Melbourne, and Sydney, before finishing up at Perth’s Astor Theatre on Wednesday, April 14, 2027.

This tour comes after a sold-out show in 2025 at Rosemount Hotel and in response to popular demand from fans.

The audience can expect to hear all the band’s greatest hits, such as Superman’s Song, God Shuffled His Feet, Afternoons & Coffeespoons and Mmm, Mmm, Mmm, Mmm.

Formed in Winnipeg in 1988, Crash Test Dummies rose to international attention with the 1993 release of their second album, God Shuffled His Feet, propelled by the hit single Mmm, Mmm, Mmm, Mmm. Led by lead vocalist and guitarist Brad Roberts, the band won MTV’s Europe Music Awards Breakthrough Artist in 1994 and have released eight studio albums.

Crash Test Dummies’ Greatest Hits Tour hits Astor Theatre on Wednesday, April 14, 2027. Tickets are on sale Friday, August 28, from metropolistouring.com

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