Jebediah: Are We Ok? documentary set to rock cinemas nationwide

Feature documentary Jebediah: Are We Ok? is set to screen in cinemas nationwide in October.

Hometown Jebediah fans will get the first opportunity to see the film at Luna Leederville on Friday, October 2, and Luna SX on Friday, October 3, before it heads to cinemas in Adelaide, Brisbane, Sydney, New South Wales and Melbourne.

The Perth screenings will be accompanied by a special Q&A with the full band and the filmmakers.

Fresh from its selection for the Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF) 2026 Premiere Fund, Jebediah: Are We Ok? gives the audience a behind-the-scenes look at the songs and the mythology of Jebediah to spend time with four people who have been making music together since they were teenagers.

Formed in suburban Perth in 1994, Kevin Mitchell, Chris Daymond, Vanessa Thornton, and Brett Mitchell went from playing in school bands to national stardom with their double-platinum debut, Slightly Odway. Over 30 years later, they’re still making records, still playing together, and still working out how to balance the band with the lives they have built beyond it.

Created over 11 years by Victorian writer-director Arlo Dean Cook and produced by Western Australian producer Brooke Tia Silcox of No Thing Productions, the 89-minute film combines 30 years of unseen personal archives and home videos with intimate present-day access.

The WA documentary screening and Q&A of Jebediah: Are We Ok? hits Luna Leederville on Friday, October 2, and Luna SX on Saturday, October 3, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from madman.com.au

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