MIC DROP – Asia’s Wildest Comedy Night makes Perth debut

Premium live stand-up show MIC DROP – Asia’s Wildest Comedy Night is hitting Australia.

After starting in Malaysia and expanding across Southeast Asia, the popular live show makes its Australian debut in Melbourne before heading to Perth’s Regal Theatre on Sunday, November 15.

Presented by LOL Asia, the stand-up show features a powerhouse line-up of internationally acclaimed comedians from across Asia and Australia.

Headlining the show is Singapore’s legendary comic icon, Kumar, a pioneer of Southeast Asian comedy known for his razor-sharp wit and fearless social commentary.

Malaysian comedians Harith Iskander, Prakash Daniel and Phoon Chi Ho will bring their charisma, quick wit and comedy brilliance to the stage, while Sri Lankan Australian comedian Dilruk Jayasinha returns to Perth with his signature warm, personal and honest brand of stand-up comedy.

The final lineup for the tour was carefully created through an extensive selection process, handpicked from a competitive roster of over 60 international acts. As a result, the performance brings together decades of collective stage experience, distinct cultural perspectives, and sharp comedic writing that resonates across borders.

“Live stand-up comedy in its modern format requires an extraordinary depth of experience; it’s an art form where the comic stands entirely exposed with just a microphone and their wit,” said CEO of LOL Asia, Rizal Kamal. “With MIC DROP, we didn’t just book acts—we curated an experience. We audited intentionally to assemble a fearless roster that represents the absolute peak of regional and global comedy sophistication. This production reflects the growing maturity, confidence, and commercial power of Asian comedy. We are putting audiences front and centre of a true cultural milestone.”

MIC DROP – Asia’s Wildest Comedy Night hits Regal Theatre on Sunday, November 15, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from premier.ticketek.com.au

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