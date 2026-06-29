Top Events & Activities for Perth Students in the Winter Break

Winter break hits differently when you’re a student. After weeks of assignments, exams, group projects and procrastinating until the pressure of the night before the deadline helps you get over the line, suddenly you’ve got a bunch of time on your hands. Unlike a Perth summer that summons you to the beach, winter time is a little more nuanced, but surprisingly underrated when it comes to getting out and doing something fun.

Between getaways, festivals, markets, student discounts, cultural events and cosy indoor activities, there’s plenty happening around the city to keep you entertained, whether you need a break from the city, are sticking around Perth, hosting visiting friends or simply looking for an excuse to leave the house. Here are some of the best events and activities for Perth Uni students this winter.

Indulge in a Cosy Margaret River Getaway

If you’ve got a few days to spare and feel like escaping the city, winter is arguably one of the best times to head away to somewhere like the wonderful Margaret River. While summer tends to steal the spotlight, the cooler months bring a completely different charm to the region, making it an ideal mini getaway for students looking to recharge before the next semester kicks off. This is also where it’s helpful to know what can students claim on tax, because if it’s related to your studies, you may even be able to deduct some of your travel expenses.

So what can you expect from a winter getaway to the Southwest? Think crackling fireplaces, steaming mugs of hot chocolate, long winery lunches and boutique accommodation nestled among towering gum trees. Winter is also peak truffle season in the Southwest, and many local restaurants showcase seasonal produce and hearty dishes that feel tailor-made for gloomy days. If wine isn’t your thing, there are plenty of breweries, cheesemakers and chocolate producers dotted throughout the region that are equally worth a visit.

See Kings Park Lit-Up at Lightscape

If you’ve spent any time on Instagram over winter, you’ve probably seen Lightscape at Kings Park pop up in someone’s stories. Kings Park transforms into a glowing wonderland filled with illuminated trails, interactive installations and some pretty cool photo opportunities.

Tickets for Lightscape aren’t the cheapest, but if you’re looking for something that feels a bit more special, it’s worth considering. They also offer student and concession discounts. Grab a few friends, rug up in your warmest jacket and wander through the displays while pretending you’re starring in a moody indie film. It also makes for a great date night or an excuse to finally organise that catch-up you’ve been talking about since exams finished.

Explore Fremantle Markets and Freo’s Winter Festivals

Winter somehow makes the ambience of Fremantle even more appealing. The tree-lined streets and quirky, industrial architecture make wandering around the streets of Fremantle feel like a quaint escape. What’s more, the Fremantle Markets are one of the best free outings in Perth. You can spend hours browsing handmade gifts, vintage clothing, art stalls and local produce while listening to buskers perform nearby.

Winter also brings seasonal events to Fremantle, including truffle celebrations, art installations and festivals like 10 Nights in Port, which fills the area with music, performances and light displays. Even if you don’t buy anything, it’s hard to beat spending a lazy afternoon wandering the stalls before settling into a cosy café for hot chocolate and something sweet.

Catch a FIBA World Cup Qualifier Match at RAC Arena

During the Perth winter break, there is some serious live sport energy injected into the city.

The Australian Boomers are playing in Perth in July as part of the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers, taking on Guam and the Philippines at RAC Arena. It’s a chance to see international basketball up close, with the atmosphere at arena games always hitting differently when the crowd gets behind the home side.

The Boomers are Australia’s national men’s basketball team, bringing a fast-paced, physical style of play that makes for a great live spectator experience, even if you’re not usually much of a fan.

Take a Winter Dip

If you’re looking for something simple, refreshing and completely free, a winter dip at one of Perth’s beaches is hard to beat. Winter water can actually be surprisingly pleasant with fewer crowds, calmer conditions and often less wind than you’d expect, which makes the experience feel a lot more peaceful than the typical summer rush.

A quick cold plunge comes with a bunch of health perks, too. It can leave you feeling really energised, help wake you up and give you that post-swim reset that’s perfect during slow winter days.

Check Out Some of Perth’s Galleries and Museums

Perth has a solid range of galleries and museums that are either free or very affordable to visit. The Art Gallery of Western Australia is an easy choice, regularly showcasing exhibitions from local, national and international artists.

Museum Boola Bardip is another excellent option. The museum covers everything from Western Australia’s natural history to contemporary innovations, with plenty of interactive exhibits to explore. If you’ve somehow lived in Perth for years without visiting either of them, the winter Uni break is the perfect opportunity to finally tick them off your list.

Dance in Line at Honky Tonk

If your usual nightlife routine consists of visiting the same Northbridge venues every weekend, line dancing in Fremantle might sound a bit ridiculous. And that’s exactly why you should try it. Honky Tonk regularly hosts free line dancing sessions that attract everyone from complete beginners to enthusiastic regulars.

The atmosphere is relaxed, welcoming and refreshingly different from the average nightclub experience. You don’t need to know anyone or to bring fancy boots, and nobody expects perfection. For students staying in Perth over winter, especially international students, it’s also an easy way to meet new people.

Head to AQWA in July for Shark Month!

AQWA is Perth’s beloved aquarium, and Shark Month is the time when AQWA puts its most misunderstood residents front and centre. Think sharks gliding silently overhead in the underwater tunnel, close enough to give you a healthy scare and then immediately go back to watching because it’s weirdly mesmerising.

Shark Month perfectly fits the moody winter weather mood too, and makes for perfect indoor plans on a rainy day. Student discounts are available, too, so make sure you bring your student ID along with you.

Key Takeaways

The winter Uni break in Perth offers a mix of cosy getaways, free outdoor experiences and indoor cultural activities that suit every kind of student budget and vibe. From Margaret River escapes and Fremantle Markets to Lightscape at Kings Park and AQWA’s Shark Month, there’s no shortage of ways to stay active without spending a fortune. Sport fans can also catch international action at RAC Arena, while quieter days can be filled with gallery visits, museums or even an energising (and free) winter dip at the beach. Overall, Perth’s winter is low-key, but it’s affordable and surprisingly easy to enjoy with friends or solo.

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