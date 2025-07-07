10 Nights in Port to light up the streets of Fremantle

Fremantle winter arts festival, 10 Nights in Port, returns this year, transforming the port city into a playground of music, art and food from Thursday, August 7, to Sunday, August 17.

Centred around Fremantle Town Hall, the festival will feature 31 events, from children’s sensory workshops and experimental theatre to a Climate Cabaret with Gardening Australia’s Hannah Moloney and a 20th anniversary concert from the Fremantle Chamber Orchestra.

Emerging local talent will take centre stage at the Town Hall with Future Treasures, a special showcase featuring young local bands with a mix of rock, indie, alternative and hip hop.

The community of Mowanjum will bring the warmth of the Kimberley to the program with Mowanjum Now (pictured), an exhibition and concert showcasing Indigenous art and live music from Kallum Mungulu, Steven Nulgit, Nicolas Allbrook, Talya Valenti, Samuel Newman and more.

Newly opened eateries Cassius and Moon & Mary join forces with the Old Courthouse to create Lucifer Lane—one night of food and fire featuring hot chestnut stands, mulled wine, fire pits, fiery shows, and roving entertainment with dinner hosted throughout the three venues.

At Esplanade Park, botanical artist Lara Rose Bos will debut Wishing Trees, a reflective installation set in the pine canopies. Meanwhile, Felicity Groom’s hidden audio-visual work Coven invites audiences to find ‘witches’ tucked around town.

The Fremantle Arts Centre will host UK artist David Shrigley’s interactive Tennis Ball Exchange, while late-night event Freak Out! The Afterparty delivers a wild mix of drag, circus, and cabaret by Gendermess.

Making her debut as producer of the festival, Jo O’Dea brings a wealth of experience from coordinating popular regional events, including Bunbury Fringe, the Geographe WA Alternative Varieties Wine Show, and the Nannup Flower and Garden Festival.

“This year’s festival features a bumper line-up of 31 events, workshops, exhibitions and performances,” O’Dea said. “From comedy nights to photography talks, an accessible dance party, experimental theatre, exhibitions, and everything in between, we have created a program that will get audiences off the couch this winter and into the streets of Walyalup.”

10 Nights in Port hits Fremantle from Thursday, August 7, to Sunday, August 17, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from 10nightsinport.com

