Bad//Dreems unleash Dogs At Bay anniversary tour dates

Adelaide’s purveyors of ‘literate pub rock,’ Bad//Dreems, are hitting the road to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their debut album, Dogs At Bay.

The band will perform the album in full, alongside a collection of other career-spanning hits, in intimate venues around the country. The Dogs At Bay 10th Anniversary Tour hits Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and Port Noarlunga before wrapping up at Scarborough’s Indian Ocean Hotel on Friday, November 7.

Released in 2015, Dogs At Bay picked up nominations for an AIR Award (2015), National Live Music Award (2015), SA Music Awards ‘Best Live Act’ (2015), SA Music Awards ‘Best Release’ and ‘Best Group’ (2016), and was included as an honourable mention in Rolling Stone’s Greatest Australian Albums of All-Time. Produced by Mark Opitz (AC/DC, INXS, Cold Chisel, The Angels, Divinyls), it was a raw, noisy and deeply relatable record, winning fans across the country with standout tracks like Hiding to Nothing and Cuffed & Collared.

“I was never convinced that people really understood the band or our songs at the time. Then again, I don’t know if we really did either,” said guitarist Alex Cameron upon revisiting the album 10 years later. “After our early releases, some pseudo-cultural elites wrote us off as ‘pub rock.’ So, this was a moniker we embraced, unfashionable though it was at the time. It proved an interesting vehicle to explore many of the themes that underpin the Australian identity, which is something we have always been drawn to.”

“Dogs at Bay was the beginning of an exciting and often peculiar road, replete with a few potholes and wrong turns. The songs seem to have stood the test of time; many are still mainstays of our set. We feel lucky that there is interest enough from people for us to revisit it.”

Bad//Dreems’ Dogs At Bay 10th Anniversary Tour hits Indian Ocean Hotel on Friday, November 7, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from baddreems.com

