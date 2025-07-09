Hilltop Hoods announce Never Coming Home arena tour

Australian hip hop royalty Hilltop Hoods have announced their Never Coming Home national tour—a run of capital city arena shows set to shake stages in early 2026.

Following shows in Hobart, Adelaide, Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, the tour wraps up at Perth’s RAC Arena on Saturday, March 21, 2026.

Celebrating the upcoming release of their brand-new studio album, Fall From the Light (dropping Friday, August 1), fans will be among the first to hear new material performed live, alongside the classic anthems that have defined Hilltop Hoods as one of Australia’s most iconic live acts. It will be their first tour since their fully sold-out Show Business Tour in 2022.

“Over the last few years we stepped back from touring to complete our album,” Suffa from the band said. “Now that it’s done, we can’t wait to get back on the road. In a lot of ways we’re more energised than ever and have been putting together a show that we’re really proud of and excited to share.”

Produced by One Above with additional production by Sesta and Suffa, Fall From the Light was recorded in Adelaide, Darwin, Melbourne and New Zealand. The 12-track album features the 2025 lead single, The Gift feat. Marlon; the recent fan-favourite single, Don’t Happy, Be Worry; and the Gold-accredited Laced Up. Additional collaborations on Fall From the Light include New Zealand group SIX60 and Australian singer-songwriter Nyassa.

Hilltop Hoods’ new single, Never Coming Home ft. SIX60, is set for release this Friday, July 11, and their new album, Fall From the Light, is set for release on Friday, August 1, 2025. Hilltop Hoods’ Never Coming Home tour hits RAC Arena on Saturday, March 21, 2026. Tickets are on sale Thursday, July 17, from hilltophoods.com

