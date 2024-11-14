Review: Art Ball at The Art Gallery of Western Australia
Saturday, November 9, 2024
It’s been five years since AGWA’s Art Ball appeared on the social calendar, so it was exciting to learn that it would be returning after such a long hiatus. However, this was not going to be Art Ball as we know it. This year AGWA teamed up with PrideWA to create the jewel in the Pride month crown, an event combining performances, DJs, and a few cheeky surprises.
Arriving at the art gallery, the crowd walked the rainbow brick road, welcomed by The Huxleys dressed in one of their extravagant, avant-garde outfits. Drag queens lined the entrance, greeting everyone, as did waiters with glasses of sparkling. Hors d'oeuvres were passed around, and there was time to admire everyone’s outfits. Art Ball has always been a place to push the sartorial boundaries, and this year’s theme encouraged self-expression. Sequins, sparkles, glitter, flowers, harnesses, tinsel, conical bras—nothing was off limits.
The House of Reign opened the night, taking inspiration from the New York ballroom scene (for those unfamiliar, the TV show Pose is the perfect introduction). Lip-syncing and vogueing to Beyonce, they set the tone of the evening. Behind them, a DJ was towering above, inside the TIME • RONE installation, part of AGWA’s current exhibition.
Cooper Cooper
Dressed in tails and shorts, Channel 7’s Matt Tinney was the night’s MC. He let the crowd know that tonight’s festivities would shortly be taking place on the rooftop, but not before UK cabaret performer Le Gateau Chocolat serenaded everyone. Walking down the steps of the gallery, enrobed in gold and with sparkling red lips, this six-foot plus, six-inch-heeled star has a rich bass voice, quieting the crowd with their sheer power and sparkling wit.
Meanwhile, a makeup station had been set up on the other side of the room, with makeup artists on hand for touch-ups, eyelash application, and glitter. It was a welcome bit of fun for those who wanted a bit of extra sparkle.
The lifts opened, and patrons made their way to the rooftop. If you haven’t been on the AGWA rooftop, it's an open-air space that wraps around the gallery, taking in 360-degree views of the city lights. Tonight it was transformed with mirror balls, rainbow lights, and screens showing footage of The Huxleys. A lolly bar was handing out sweets for sustenance, or those with a more savoury palette could enjoy an array of cheeses. Bao buns were on the ready, as were bowls of rainbow-coloured popcorn. But perhaps the most interesting offering food-wise came from the Cheeky Waffles cart. Ordering a penis or vulva-shaped waffle is quite the experience, thanks to the banter from the servers. “Just the tip, or deeper?” “Do you want a happy ending?”
The stage was set, with DJs spinning tunes, and as people spent their drink tokens, a dance floor started to come together. Unfortunately, the DJ downstairs was left high and dry, despite playing queer classics. There simply weren’t enough people to fill up the rooftop and the gallery space at once. As the crowd explored what was on offer, like the 360-degree slow-motion camera, Melbourne duo The Huxleys hit the stage.
The Huxleys
Dressed as giant, sparkling black swans, they sang Pet Shop Boys' Go West in honour of returning to Perth. The Huxleys are no stranger to the Art Ball, having appeared as roving performers in previous years. They are camp superstars, revelling in the absurd, the beautiful, and plenty of comedy. Throughout the night, they would return to the stage for a song, albeit in a different costume every time—like their sequin pink numbers, with comically large penises (two each no less) and anal beads; or their latex dog suits, perfect for a rendition of The Stooges' I Wanna Be Your Dog, inevitably humping like little puppies. Each number saw them wander flamboyantly into the crowd, dancing with patrons and giving air kisses. They are so joyful, and a sprinkle of queer joy felt so good after a week of unnerving news (i.e., the US election results). In fact, it was a subject that came up multiple times: the importance of queer visibility in the current climate. The impetus to create and spread rainbow pride.
Le Gateau Chocolat also returned to the stage after slipping into something more slinky—a sequin bodysuit. Plus, hilariously, a pair of crocs. Comfort is key! A deeply funny and deeply talented performer, they twirled and high-kicked their way through another set of songs, including Madonna’s Holiday, which had the crowd dancing. To wrap up the night, DJ Henny had the task of keeping people dancing until 1am when there was an afterparty at Connections.
It was important to put aside expectations from previous Art Balls. There was less of an emphasis on the art showing in the gallery and fewer interactive activities, but hopefully this event grows and grows. It was a fabulous night of diversity, accidental nudity (one of The Huxleys had a little costume mishap), and geniality. The kind of night where strangers compliment each other's outfits and make new connections.
SHANNON FOX
Photos by Rift Photography and provided courtesy of The Art Gallery of Western Australia