Review: Art Ball at The Art Gallery of Western Australia

Dressed in tails and shorts, Channel 7’s Matt Tinney was the night’s MC. He let the crowd know that tonight’s festivities would shortly be taking place on the rooftop, but not before UK cabaret performer Le Gateau Chocolat serenaded everyone. Walking down the steps of the gallery, enrobed in gold and with sparkling red lips, this six-foot plus, six-inch-heeled star has a rich bass voice, quieting the crowd with their sheer power and sparkling wit.

Meanwhile, a makeup station had been set up on the other side of the room, with makeup artists on hand for touch-ups, eyelash application, and glitter. It was a welcome bit of fun for those who wanted a bit of extra sparkle.

The lifts opened, and patrons made their way to the rooftop. If you haven’t been on the AGWA rooftop, it's an open-air space that wraps around the gallery, taking in 360-degree views of the city lights. Tonight it was transformed with mirror balls, rainbow lights, and screens showing footage of The Huxleys. A lolly bar was handing out sweets for sustenance, or those with a more savoury palette could enjoy an array of cheeses. Bao buns were on the ready, as were bowls of rainbow-coloured popcorn. But perhaps the most interesting offering food-wise came from the Cheeky Waffles cart. Ordering a penis or vulva-shaped waffle is quite the experience, thanks to the banter from the servers. “Just the tip, or deeper?” “Do you want a happy ending?”

The stage was set, with DJs spinning tunes, and as people spent their drink tokens, a dance floor started to come together. Unfortunately, the DJ downstairs was left high and dry, despite playing queer classics. There simply weren’t enough people to fill up the rooftop and the gallery space at once. As the crowd explored what was on offer, like the 360-degree slow-motion camera, Melbourne duo The Huxleys hit the stage.