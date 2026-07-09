Spy’s Apology

Dear X-Press,

Spy V Spy wish to apologise for the police action which necessitated the PA system being turned off during the end of our set at Curtin University on Friday, February 23, 1990.

This was due to noise complaints from residents in the area.

We hope the 4,000 people at the concert understand this true Australian democracy, whereby the actions of so few can spoil the pleasure of so many.

Those who complained are probably the same people who start their lawn mowers at 9am on a Sunday morning.

And then tell you you should be up at 5.30, just like them, when you go and complain.

— Spy V Spy

This letter originally appeared in Issue 4160 of X-Press Magazine, published on Thursday, March 8, 1990. Share your memories of this and other classic X-Press content by joining the Rewind Facebook group. Rewind: 40 Years of X-Press Magazine by Bob Gordon is on sale now in hardcover and softcover.

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