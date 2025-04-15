Thelma Plum hits the backroads with I’m Sorry Where Is That? regional tour

Thelma Plum is set to extend her I’m Sorry, Now Say It Back tour with a regional addition and a new title, I’m Sorry Where Is That?

The nationwide tour hits WA with performances at at The Rechabite on Tuesday, May 20, and The River, Margaret River, on Wednesday, May 21. The ARIA nominee will then head up north to Kununurra for a performance at the Kimberly Moon Experience on Saturday, May 24 as part of the 2025 Ord Valley Muster.

“I am a country girl at heart, and I love touring, and I’m so excited to take my band out on this extended jaunt through the country,” the Gamilaraay singer-songwriter said. “My album tour last year was so much fun and it didn’t seem fair to not try and visit as many places as we could.”

Teaming up with the triple j Unearthed, Thelma Plum is creating a competition to select a small group of undercover artists to join the tour as support openers at select shows.

Thelma Plum’s The I’m Sorry Where Is That? Tour hits The Rechabite on Tuesday, May 20; The River on Wednesday, May 21; and the Kimberly Moon Experience on Saturday, May 24, 2025. Tickets are on sale Wednesday, April 15 from thelmaplum.com

